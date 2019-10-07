Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

California puts $15-billion schools bond on March ballot

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and kindergartner Priscilla Ramirez read a book during his visit to the Ethel I. Baker Elementary School in Sacramento on Monday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 7, 2019
1:07 PM
SACRAMENTO — 

Californians will vote next year whether the state should issue $15 billion in bonds for school construction and modernization projects.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Monday placing the bond on the March 2020 ballot. He says improving physical conditions in schools will improve students’ educational experiences.

Nine billion dollars will go to facilities serving students in preschool through 12th grade. Two billion dollars each will go to the University of California system, the California State University system and community colleges.

Local governments have to provide matching funds. But the state will provide a greater share of the money for districts with high percentages of low-income, foster care and English-learning students.

Newsom says he’s confident voters will approve the bonds.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
