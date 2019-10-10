Amid PG&E power outage, evacuations ordered as fire breaks out near Bay Area college

Police on Thursday ordered evacuations as a fast-moving wildfire spread in the hills of a Bay Area community.

Moraga-Orinda firefighters responded to the scene near St. Mary’s College in the pre-dawn hours Thursday. The school does not appear to be threatened at this time, officials said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the flames consumed about 60 acres in a little over two hours. The agency quickly had the blaze, called the Merrill fire, under control, with 80% of the fire extinguished as of 7 a.m.

Moraga police ordered evacuations in the town’s Sanders Ranch neighborhood. Residents were told to take only essential items.

The community in Contra Costa County is part of Pacific Gas & Electric Co.'s ongoing preemptive electricity shutdowns, which have shut off power to some 600,000 customers in Northern California.