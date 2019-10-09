Full coverage: California power outages

Read our full coverage of the power outages affecting residents across the state.
There are 11 stories.
-
Newsom says PG&E power blackouts frustrating but necessary to prevent fires
-
Millions of customers were without power as the utility worked preemptively to avoid potential wildfires sparked by high winds damaging equipment.
-
PG&E power outage: Lines for gas, demand for portable generators and refrigeration.
-
Here’s what experts say are the best ways to communicate during and after an emergency.
-
While Northern California grapples with unprecedented blackouts, Southern California Edison says power could be cut to more than 173,000 customers in eight counties in the Southland.
-
Here are some steps you can take before, during and after a power outage.
-
In an unprecedented move, Pacific Gas & Electric early Wednesday began a sweeping shut off power to about 800,000 customers across Northern California in a desperate attempt to avoid wildfires caused by winds damaging power equipment.
-
Here are the areas where PG&E says the power may potentially go out. Search an address to see if it may be affected.
-
California power outage: Anger at PG&E over massive blackout
-
Lilli Heart lost everything when her home burned in Paradise. Now she’s in the midst of a massive blackout designed, ironically, to prevent another killer blaze like the Camp fire.
-
California power outage: CHP investigating possible shooting at PG&E truck