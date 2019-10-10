In the East Bay, a stressful scramble to prep for an imminent blackout that took all day to arrive

For many East Bay residents affected by the Pacific Gas & Electric outages, the constant alerts that power would be shut off at specific times — only to have it remain on — proved more unnerving than the actual loss of electricity.

Mary Carey, a lawyer who lives in this wooded community bordering the Oakland-Berkeley hills, compared the situation to knowing a “meteorite is on the way, but it won’t hit for 12 hours.”

Police agencies told residents Tuesday to expect to lose power at midnight. Residents were warned that the Caldecott Tunnel, which connects Contra Costa County to Oakland and Berkeley, might shut down because the lights would be out.

People who needed to use the tunnel the next day for appointments canceled them.

Residents emptied store shelves of batteries and water and lined up for gas.

They did laundry, ran dishwashers and vacuumed, fearful they would not have power for several more days.

Some stuffed refrigerators and freezers so they would stay colder longer. Others emptied refrigerators into coolers.

When they awoke in the morning, electric alarm clocks still glowed with the time.

Police texted that the power was now due to be shut off at noon. By then, gyms had already canceled classes and small businesses had posted signs saying they would be closed for the outage.

More scrambling ensued as people went out looking for gas, ice, batteries and water. An ATM in Moraga ran out of cash.

Some residents said they made impulse purchases of food and liquor to treat themselves before the expected hardship or argued with their spouses because of frayed nerves.

Noon passed and the power remained on. The Caldecott Tunnel had obtained emergency generators and would stay open, it was announced.

“I think PG&E is just getting back at people,” said Kevin Marker, 66, a retired businessman.

New text alerts arrived declaring the shut-off would start at 8 p.m.

At Italian Colors, a restaurant in Oakland’s Montclair district, waitresses hurriedly ran credit cards before the new deadline and placed votive candles on the tables.

The clock ticked past 8 and the lights stayed on.

“They are messing with us,” said restaurant manager Linda Ziegler. “Why do they tell us they are going to pull the plug, and they don’t?”

She said the constant anticipation of losing power had left her customers stressed and worn out.

Some took to Twitter to vent.

“Just do it already,” posted @cvnchita.

”Mentally and physically prepared myself 3 times today for my power to be shut off ... and nothing,” wrote @ShainasTV.

The East Bay’s water agency told customers to store at least two gallons of water a day for each person in a household for seven days. Water would still flow from the tap, but the agency wanted to keep its tanks full during the emergency.

Many residents mistakenly thought the water would be shut off.

Finally, shortly before 11 p.m., the lights went out.

Carey awoke the next morning to what sounded like chainsaws. A neighbor had a generator.

“The least they could do is offer neighbors coffee,” she grumbled, before getting on the freeway and heading north to find some.

Others had the same idea. In downtown Pleasant Hill, which did not lose power, long lines formed outside a Peet’s coffee store.

Some took the shutdown in stride.

Abhi Chandra, 42, a resident of Moraga, said he grew up in India and was used to power shut-offs. His young daughters were excited to have their own flashlights, he said: “This is like a party for them.”

He said the shutdown would encourage people to be ready for emergencies in the future.

“This is like a controlled experiment,” the businessman said.