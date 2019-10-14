Here’s what we know about the 4 people who died in recent California fires

Aiman Elsabbagh

Early Friday, a man died of a heart attack while speaking to firefighters battling the Saddleridge fire in Los Angeles County. Coroner’s officials have not identified the man, but neighbors have told media outlets that the man was 54-year-old Aiman Elsabbagh.

Though it’s unclear what caused the heart attack, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that Elsabbagh was using a garden hose to keep the flames away from his home on Thunderbird Avenue in Porter Ranch before his death.

Albert Torres

Cpt. Albert Torres, a veteran L.A. Park Ranger of 40 years, had a heart attack Friday after he had been patrolling the parks affected by the fire. He died the next morning in a hospital.

Advertisement

According to officials, Torres worked in every Los Angeles park in every position and assignment, including acting chief. He created the CityWide unit that focuses on homeless outreach and cleanups throughout Los Angeles.

L.A. City Atty. Mike Feuer remembered Torres as a dedicated and upbeat park ranger.

“What an incredible public service legacy for Los Angeles. We will miss him,” Feuer wrote on social media over the weekend.

Torres is survived by his wife, Cheryl Torres, a daughter, Elizabeth Torres, and a son, Brian Torres.

Advertisement

Lois Arvickson

Lois Arvickson, 89, of Calimesa died in the Sandalwood fire in Riverside County. (Courtesy of Kimberly Turner)

Lois Arvickson, 89, died in a mobile home park in the 1100 block of Villa Calimesa Lane that was destroyed by the Sandalwood fire. Family members said neighbors reported seeing her get into her car, but it’s unclear what happened next. Her son saw TV news coverage that showed her home being destroyed by the fire and her car still in the driveway.

According to Riverside County coroner’s officials, Arvickson died in her home.

Unknown victim

Late Friday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported that it had found the remains of a second person in the Calimesa mobile home park. Deputy Robyn Flores, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department, said she did not have more information about the person’s gender or age.

Riverside County coroner’s officials have yet to identify the remains.