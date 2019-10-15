Possible homicide reported in Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara County

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in the Hope Ranch residential community in Santa Barbara County.
The incident occurred in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive.
An online records search indicated that it may be the home of former “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely.
KABC-TV Channel 7 said in a tweet that the victim was a woman.
No further details were immediately available.
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is actively working a possible homicide in the 4100 block of Mariposa in Hope Ranch. PIO is en route. Updates to follow as they become available.— SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) October 16, 2019