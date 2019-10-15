Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Possible homicide reported in Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara County

Possible homicide in Hope Ranch
(Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Oct. 15, 2019
11:16 PM
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide in the Hope Ranch residential community in Santa Barbara County.

The incident occurred in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive.

An online records search indicated that it may be the home of former “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely.

KABC-TV Channel 7 said in a tweet that the victim was a woman.

No further details were immediately available.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
