Rita Moreno, Laurie Hernandez, Gina Torres are 2020 Rose Parade grand marshals

The Tournament of Roses on Tuesday announced a trio of grand marshals for the 2020 Rose Parade — Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, actress Gina Torres and prolific performer and award winner Rita Moreno.

The three will preside over the 131st Rose Parade on Jan. 1. The parade is themed “The Power of Hope.”

“The Rose Parade is something I’ve been seeing all my life on television,” said actress-singer-dancer Moreno during a ceremony at Tournament House in Pasadena. “It’s a dream come true, and I can only tell you I am absolutely thrilled.”

Moreno, 87, is one of a select group of performers to have achieved what is known as an EGOT, winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. She is perhaps best known for her Oscar-winning role in “West Side Story.”

Torres, whose credits include the TV shows “Suits,” “The Shield” and “Westworld,” said she was proud to be chosen.

“As I’ve learned more and more and more about the Rose Parade, and the 936 volunteers that commit themselves every year for ... decades, it’s a team,” she said. “I am so honored to be part of this team.“

Hernandez, 19, won an Olympic gold medal as part of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in 2016. She also won a Mirror Ball trophy on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Being part of the Rose Parade “is a big honor,” she said. “Like when I was a little kid, and I would watch the Olympics and hope to be there, I did the same with the Rose Bowl Parade. And now I have that opportunity as well.”