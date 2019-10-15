Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Introducing our new podcast ...

Battle of 187
Share
Oct. 15, 2019
1:32 PM
Share

From the Los Angeles Times and Futuro Studios comes “The Battle of 187.” In this miniseries, reporter Gustavo Arellano shows how an anti-immigrant initiative that passed 25 years ago in California turned the state into the progressive beacon it is today and paved the way for Donald Trump to be elected president. To hear “The Battle of 187,” subscribe to our new This is California podcast on Oct. 29.

Related

California
More From the Los Angeles Times