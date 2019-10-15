Tanks of chemicals burning at energy facility in the Bay Area prompt road closures

At least two large tanks were burning Tuesday afternoon at a NuStar Energy facility in Crockett, Calif. prompting road closures and a shelter-in-place order for residents, according to preliminary information provided by fire officials.

Just before 3 p.m., the Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit reported that firefighters were on the scene of a petroleum tank fire at 90 San Pablo Ave. in Crockett in Contra Costa County, and that two petroleum tanks were on fire, along with nearby grass and brush. About 1 1/2 hours later, the Cal Fire unit said on Twitter that crews couldn’t access parts of the vegetation fire because of how close it was burning to the tanks.

By 5:30 p.m., 42 fire units from across the Bay Area were responding to the fire. Five engines from the Petrol-Chemical Mutual Aid Assn., which included units from Chevron, Shell, Marathon, Phillips and Corteva, were on scene with “specialized resources working under the unified command to control the incident,” according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Contra Costa County fire officials initially said on Twitter that three large tanks of ethynol were burning, but later during a news conference a fire captain told reporters that that it appeared two tanks were involved.

“It’s unknown if there are any other tanks here involved, what materials are in the tanks or what is causing the column of black smoke that you see behind me,” Capt. George Laing.

As black smoke billowed out of the tanks and floated upward, the Contra Costa County Community Warning System advised residents in Crockett and Rodeo to shelter in place until the situation stabilized. County health workers were at the fire monitoring air conditions and taking readings, according to fire officials.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, as the fire prompted the closure of both sides of Interstate 80 in the area. The closure was expected to last until at least midnight, according to the California Highway Patrol.

NuStar Energy is a large energy company with 9,800 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids, according to the company’s website. Its facility in Crockett has 24 tanks with sizes ranging from 14,000 to 200,000 barrels and a total site capacity of about 3 million barrels, according to the company’s website. The tanks hold gasoline, diesel, aviation fuels and ethanol, according to the company.

NuStar Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.