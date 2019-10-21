Person found dead after 35-foot vessel burns in Port of Los Angeles

A person was found dead aboard a boat that caught fire while docked at the Port of Los Angeles at Terminal Island early Monday, fire officials said.

A 35-foot cabin cruiser was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at Berth 258 shortly after 4 a.m. They put out the fire in 16 minutes then discovered a person dead aboard the boat, which was still afloat, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Authorities did not immediately identify the person. It is not clear how the individual died.

Investigators are to searching the vessel as they try to determine what caused the fire, Humphrey said.