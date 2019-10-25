Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Newsletter: Fires explode across the state

Firefighters douse hotspots at two charred homes along Red Wine Road in Geyserville on Friday morning.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A charred vehicle sits along Red Wine Road in Geyserville on Friday morning with lights from firefighting vehicles visible in the background.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A structure continues to burn after the Kincade Fire moved through the area in Geyserville.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
In a long exposure image, LAFD firefighters climb a burned hillside to put out hot spots with a hose line behind homes off Nearview Drive during the Tick Fire Thursday night.  (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
In a long exposure image, LAFD firefightersput out hot spots with a hose line behind homes off Nearview Drive.  (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
A brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon burns the roof of at least one home in the Castaic area.  (KTLA)
Firefighters with the Los Padres Strike Team monitor flames burning on a hillside off of Sierra Hwy in Agua Dulce.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters battle a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin.   (Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times)
Santa Monica city firefighters hose down embers from the Tick fire near Agua Dulce.  (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
A brush fire burns Thursday in the Castaic area near the Lake Hughes Road exit of the 5 Freeway.  (KTLA)
Homeowner David Leventhal monitors flames burning on a hillside near his home in Agua Dulce.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
A plane drops fire retardant on flames burning on a hillside in Agua Dulce.  (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters battle a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin. The fire erupted just before 4:30 p.m. near the 5600 block of North Woodley Avenue.  (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
Helicopters fly into to the Sepulveda Basin to fill up with water to battle a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon.   (Patrick T. Fallon/For the Times)
Firefighters battle a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin.   (Patrick T. Fallon/For the Times)
Firefighters battle a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin.   (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
Firefighters battle a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin.   (Patrick T. Fallon/For the Times)
Firefighters battle a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin.   (Patrick T. Fallon/For the Times)
Firefighters battle a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin.   (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
People leave the Sepulveda Basin as firefighters battle a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon.   (Patrick T. Fallon/For The Times)
Firefighters battle a brush fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin.  (Patrick T. Fallon/For the Times)
A building is engulfed in flames at a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville.  (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Charred grape vines are seen after the Kincade Fire moved through the area in Geyserville. Fueled by high winds, the Kincade Fire has burned over 10,000 acres in a matter of hours and has prompted evacuations in the Geyserville area.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A home burns near a vineyard after the Kincade Fire burned through the area in Geyserville.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A burned car sits next to a swing after the Kincade Fire moved through the area in Geyserville.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Firefighters confer while battling the Kincade fire near Geyserville. Portions of Northern California remain in the dark after Pacific Gas & Electric cut power to prevent the sparking of wildfires during dry and windy conditions.  (Noah Berger/Associated Press)
A firetruck heads toward flames of the Kincade fire near Geyserville. The fire broke out in spite of rolling blackouts by utility companies in both Northern and Southern California.  (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Flames approach a vineyard during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, Calif.  (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Embers and smoke spread over a hillside during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, Calif.  (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
An ember wash spreads over the landscape, pushed by high winds during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, Calif.  (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
Photographers documenting the Kincade fire in the Geysers leave as the fire approaches Geysers Road in Sonoma County.  (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
Cows stand on a hill during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, Calif. Fueled by high winds, the fire has burned thousands of acres in a matter of hours and has prompted evacuations in the Geyserville area.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Kincaide fire burns a hillside in Geyserville, Calif.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Julia WickStaff Writer 
Oct. 25, 2019
3:30 AM
Share

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Oct. 25, and I’m writing from Los Angeles.

It has been a harrowing 36 hours for many Californians. Violent winds swept in on Wednesday night, fueling an eruption of fires: First Northern California wine country, then San Bernardino, Orange County, Marin County, Santa Clarita, Eagle Rock and the San Fernando Valley. Firefighters were able to control some while others exploded out of control.

The extreme weather conditions will continue into this weekend, heightening both the fire threat and the likelihood of more widespread power outages as utilities try to prevent electrical lines from sparking more blazes.

Before many of the fires broke out, Gov. Gavin Newsom said these mass blackouts are what happens when the forces of corporate greed meet the fire-intensifying effects of climate change.

At a press conference Thursday morning in Los Angeles, the governor railed against PG&E and its policy of shutting off power as a wildfire prevention plan.

“When it relates to PG&E, it’s about dog-eats-dog capitalism meeting climate change. It’s about corporate greed meeting climate change. It’s about decades of mismanagement,” Newsom said. The governor also criticized Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric, the other two utilities currently responsible for blackouts in the state, for their inconsistent action on previously agreed-upon protocols around power shut-offs.

[See also: “California’s huge, humiliating power outages expose the vulnerabilities of PG&E’s power grid” in the Los Angeles Times.]

A few hours after the governor’s briefing, PG&E announced that one of its transmission lines had experienced problems Wednesday night around the area where the massive Kincade fire in Sonoma County broke out. Investigators don’t know whether the power lines caused the fire.

As of Thursday night, there were two major fires burning in the state: the Kincade fire in Sonoma County and the Tick fire near Santa Clarita in Southern California. A map of all the fires burning around California can be found here.

Here’s the latest on the Kincade fire:

    • The entire town of Geyserville and vineyards across Northern California wine country were forced to evacuate as the blaze, pushed by wind gusts topping 70 mph, burned out of control in a rural section of Sonoma County. As of Thursday night, the fire was at 5% containment and 49 structures had burned. Los Angeles Times
    • Sonoma County restaurateurs snapped into action to coordinate food relief efforts for evacuees. Sonoma Magazine

    And the Tick fire:

    • The wind-driven Tick fire in Santa Clarita Valley is burning homes and threatening neighborhoods. Los Angeles Times
    • All LAUSD schools in the San Fernando Valley will be closed Friday due to air quality and fire danger. Schools in Malibu will also be closed. Los Angeles Times
    • By air and ground, here’s what the Tick fire looks like as it burns through Canyon Country near Santa Clarita. Orange County Register

    Tracking the power outages and their aftermath:

    • This weekend’s planned power outages could be the largest yet in California, as utilities such as PG&E and Southern California Edison order wide blackouts to prevent more blazes — and more wildfire liability — amid heavy, hot winds. Los Angeles Times
    • PG&E may provide $5 million to help Californians with disabilities and serious medical conditions pay for for costs incurred during wildfire-prevention outages. San Francisco Chronicle

    And now, here’s what else is happening across California:

    L.A. STORIES

    Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson’s son received preferential treatment on his rent for years at an L.A. apartment building while his father helped the building’s executives win approval of a controversial high-rise, according to interviews and records reviewed by The Times. Los Angeles Times

    Was a New Balance ad about Kawhi Leonard’s homecoming to L.A. filmed in ... San Diego? Scenes from the commercial look suspiciously like the inside and outside of Viejas Arena at San Diego State, his alma mater. San Diego Union-Tribune

    A grandiose Bel-Air spec mansion (is there any other kind?) just sold for $94 million to an unknown buyer. Attributes of the “house” include three kitchens, five bars, a Louis Vuitton bowling alley, a 40-seat movie theater, a massage studio, fitness center, candy room, two wine cellars and the ineradicable sense that this would be a really, really bad place to be when the revolution starts. Los Angeles Times

    When is an Original Tommy’s burger not an original? When it’s one of these 67 look-alikes. Los Angeles Times

    The original Tommy’s Chili Cheese Burger.
    (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

    Wellness co-living: This self-described “purpose-driven living” compound houses 96 individuals, most of whom work in the $4.2-trillion wellness industry: fitness influencers, meditation teachers, nutritionists, cannabis entrepreneurs and reiki masters among them. Los Angeles Times

    IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

    San Mateo County is under fire for its continued cooperation with ICE, even as neighboring counties in the Bay Area have pushed to keep the agency at arm’s length in their communities. Los Angeles Times

    POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

    Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reelection campaign has seen a significant boost since August. He probably won’t be on the ballot again until 2022. Sacramento Bee

    California’s tough-on-crime past haunts Kamala Harris: The senator’s work as a prosecutor during California’s lock-'em-up era has made it harder for her to sell her presidential candidacy to wary voters. Los Angeles Times

    CRIME AND COURTS

    The city of Clovis is mostly white and that’s no accident, according to a group suing the city over housing. The lawsuit alleges that the Fresno suburb has knowingly broken the law by not providing the opportunity for housing to be built for poor people. Fresno Bee

    HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

    Coachella Valley public schools will reopen Friday after days of closures due to a dump fire in Thermal that sent a foul-smelling plume of smoke and ash into the air. Desert Sun

    CALIFORNIA CULTURE

    Want authentic Asian ingredients delivered? In Sacramento, there’s now an app for that. Sacramento Bee

    Here’s an interactive map of trick-or-treating hot spots around San Francisco, including a neighborhood costume parade and some clusters of stores that pass out candy. San Francisco Moms Blog

    We’d like to share a reader roundup of some of the best trick-or-treating neighborhoods around the state. Do you have a favorite street, or live in a neighborhood known for its decorations? Tell us about it. Photos are welcome.

    Sacramento’s downtown could double in size, as a new Major League Soccer team serves as a catalyst for other major development projects. Sacramento Bee

    A completely symbolic proclamation in support of the LGBTQ+ community was passed in a small San Joaquin Valley town, but not without some strong opposition. “I’m torn and I don’t deny it,” Porterville’s mayor said, before casting one of the two “no” votes. Porterville Recorder

    October is a perfect time to visit the giant sequoias’ namesake park, according to this guidebook author. Sequoia National Park boasts the world’s greatest concentration of the trees. Fresno Bee

    CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

    Los Angeles: sunny, 91. San Diego: sunny, 87. San Francisco: sunny, 82. San Jose: sunny, 89. Sacramento: sunny, 87. More weather is here.

    AND FINALLY

    “There is something disturbing about this corner of America, a sinister suggestion of transience. There is a quality hostile to men in the very earth and air here. As if we were not meant to make our homes in this oddly enervating sunshine.”
    — J.B. Priestley on California, 1937

    If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)

    Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints, ideas and unrelated book recommendations to Julia Wick. Follow her on Twitter @Sherlyholmes.

