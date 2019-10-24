Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

All LAUSD schools in the Valley will be closed Friday due to fire danger, air quality

tick-fire-evac-zones_2.png
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Oct. 24, 2019
9:04 PM
All Los Angeles Unified School District campuses in the San Fernando Valley will be closed Friday due to smoke and fire concerns.

Community, Roscomare, Topanga, Valley View, Wonderland and Elementary schools will also be closed, the district announced.

A number of wildfires are burning in Southern California, including the Tick fire in Santa Clarita and a brush fire in the Sepulveda Basin.

The Valley area was hit by several fires Thursday. The Tick fire that broke out near Santa Clarita burned multiple structures and threatened to rampage through neighborhoods. Smaller fires broke out off the 5 Freeway, and 30 acres burned inside the Sepulveda Basin.

The fires created massive plumes of smoke, and forecasters say the red-flag fire conditions will continue Friday.

All schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District, Newhall School District and Saugus Union School District will be closed Friday, as will schools in Malibu.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
