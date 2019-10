A brush fire broke out Wednesday in Calabasas and was threatening homes.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is warning residents near Las Virgenes Road and the 101 Freeway northbound at Mureau Road to prepare for evacuations in parts of Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

The Mureau fire at Mureau Road and Mountain View Drive has grown to five acres and is threatening structures.

Aerial video shows that the fire ignited in the area where the Woolsey fire took place last year.