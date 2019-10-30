Portions of the 57 and 60 freeways are closed as fires burn across Southern California

Portions of the 60 and 57 freeways were closed Wednesday afternoon by separate brush fires, one in Jurupa Valley and the other in Brea Canyon.

The Brea Canyon fire in eastern Los Angeles County had burned at least two acres at Brea Canyon Road and was moving south toward Orange County.

The Jurupa Valley fire, named the Hill fire, in Riverside County has prompted mandatory evacuations and closed the 60 Freeway in both directions.

The Hill fire broke out about 10 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street and quickly grew to 100 acres, driven by 20 mph winds. At noon it was 0% contained. About 200 firefighters are on the scene.

KTLA-TV news footage showed the area covered in smoke. Several evacuees from a nearby nursing home sat in wheelchairs covered in blankets as the fire continued to rage in the distance.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for the Santiago Estates mobile home park on Quartz Canyon Road and the Bravo Estates mobile home park on Pedley Road, as well as areas west of Pyrite Street, east of Pedley Road and north of Mission Boulevard, authorities said. A care and reception area has been set up at Patriot High School at 4355 Camino Real.

Elsewhere in Riverside County, the Water fire was reported in the 26000 block of Water Avenue in Riverside shortly after 7 a.m., and is now at 5 acres with 10% containment, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Three outbuildings and two vehicles were destroyed. About 120 firefighters were dispatched to fight the blaze amid wind gusts up to 60 mph.

Residents on Water Avenue, Emerett Lane and Orange Avenue east of El Nido are ordered to evacuate. A care and reception center has been opened at Perris High School.

In Los Angeles County, a brush fire broke out in the Calabasas community of Hidden Hills and was threatening homes before it was brought under control roughly 30 minutes after igniting.

The fire has been contained at roughly 10 acres as crew continue to extinguish hot spots around the area.

An evacuation warning was canceled, though residents were encouraged to remain vigilant.

In Kern County, the Thief fire, involving one structure and threatening several homes in the Stallion Springs area, was stopped after burning six to eight acres, according to the Kern County Fire Department.