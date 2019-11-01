Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Fire breaks out at recycling center near Atwater Village; smoke is visible for miles

By Kim ChristensenStaff Writer 
Nov. 1, 2019
6:03 PM
Share

Los Angeles firefighters are battling a fire at a recycling facility near Atwater Village.

The fire, whose smoke could be seen for miles, broke out Friday afternoon at a construction and demolition recycling facility at 4560 W. Doran St. The Los Angeles Fire Department said no structures are currently threatened by the fire.

The blaze is near Interstate 5 and the 134 Freeway.

Advertisement

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Kim Christensen
Follow Us
Kim Christensen is an investigative reporter on the Los Angeles Times’ projects team. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspapers, starting with the Dayton Daily News in his hometown in Ohio. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes, at the Oregonian in 2001 and at the Orange County Register in 1996, for investigations of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service and of fertility fraud at UC Irvine. He joined The Times in 2005.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement