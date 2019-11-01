Fire breaks out at recycling center near Atwater Village; smoke is visible for miles

Los Angeles firefighters are battling a fire at a recycling facility near Atwater Village.
The fire, whose smoke could be seen for miles, broke out Friday afternoon at a construction and demolition recycling facility at 4560 W. Doran St. The Los Angeles Fire Department said no structures are currently threatened by the fire.
The blaze is near Interstate 5 and the 134 Freeway.
Active fire at construction/waste/recycling facility off 134 freeway near Glendale @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/XJKyLDGPSD— Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) November 2, 2019
#BREAKING Fire at Glendale-area recycling facility sends large plume of black smoke into the sky— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 2, 2019
Smoke is visible from 134, 5 freeways https://t.co/FiLSGYcJyx pic.twitter.com/xZ9VU4cXWC