Fire breaks out at recycling center near Atwater Village; smoke is visible for miles

Los Angeles firefighters are battling a fire at a recycling facility near Atwater Village.

The fire, whose smoke could be seen for miles, broke out Friday afternoon at a construction and demolition recycling facility at 4560 W. Doran St. The Los Angeles Fire Department said no structures are currently threatened by the fire.

The blaze is near Interstate 5 and the 134 Freeway.

Active fire at construction/waste/recycling facility off 134 freeway near Glendale @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/XJKyLDGPSD — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) November 2, 2019

