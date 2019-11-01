Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty to new charges in college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin faces new charges filed against her in the college admissions scandal.
(Joseph Prezioso / AFP/Getty Images)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
Nov. 1, 2019
8:01 AM
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty Friday to new bribery charges filed against them in the college admissions scandal, according to documents filed in federal court.

Loughlin and Giannulli, a fashion designer, were among 11 parents charged last week in an indictment returned by a grand jury in Boston, which alleges they conspired with William “Rick” Singer, a Newport Beach consultant, to commit not just fraud and money laundering, but federal program bribery as well to secure their children’s fraudulent admissions to USC.

Prosecutors had previously warned the defendants they would face more charges if they didn’t plead guilty.

Those parents are now charged with conspiring to commit fraud, money laundering and federal program bribery.

While the indictments don’t allege new criminal acts, they do contain details of Singer’s interactions with parents that weren’t previously known. In the case of Loughlin and Giannulli, the indictment says, the fashion designer emailed his accountant in April 2017 to explain a $200,000 invoice he’d received from Singer.

The couple paid $250,000 in all to misrepresent their older daughter as a recruited coxswain and bribe Heinel, the athletics official, to slip her into the school, prosecutors allege.

“Good news my daughter ... is in [U]SC,” Giannulli wrote to his accountant, according to the indictment. “Bad is I had to work the system.”

Matthew Ormseth
Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.
