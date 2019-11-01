Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Two convicts kill fellow inmate at California prison, officials say

An exterior view of Pelican Bay State Prison
An inmate at Pelican Bay State Prison died this week after being assaulted by two fellow inmates, officials said.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 1, 2019
3:36 PM
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — 

Authorities say two inmates have killed a third convict at a state prison in far northwestern California.

Officials said Friday that 35-year-old Fabian Rodriguez died Thursday night after he was assaulted at Pelican Bay State Prison.

Correctional officers found an inmate-manufactured weapon at the scene.

Rodriguez was serving a 12-year sentence for robbery with a firearm while being a member of a street gang.

Officials said he was attacked by 31-year-old Fernando Hernandez and 33-year-old Juan Ayabar.

Both men are serving life sentences; Ayabar, for murder and Hernandez, for attempted murder. All three men are from Los Angeles County.

The Del Norte County district attorney’s office is helping in the investigation at the prison, which houses about 2,600 inmates.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
