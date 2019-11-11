LAPD officers hospitalized after pursuit ends in violent crash

Several Los Angeles police officers were injured early Monday when the pursuit of robbery suspects ended in a violent crash on a freeway onramp in Pacoima, authorities said.

Officers began pursuing a white Mercedes-Benz SUV about 4:30 a.m. near Foothill Boulevard and Wentworth Street. The chase ended when one patrol car and the SUV crashed on the Glenoaks Boulevard onramp to the westbound 118 Freeway, said Officer Jeff Lee.

Video of the crash showed the Mercedes flipped on its roof while the back of the patrol cruiser was completely caved in. Several officers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

Two suspects, who were not immediately identified, were taken into custody, Lee said.

The Glenoaks Boulevard offramp and the onramp to the westbound side of State Route 188 will be closed for at least three hours as authorities investigate the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.