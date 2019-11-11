Man stabbed at doughnut shop while helping owner fend off robbers

A good Samaritan was hospitalized Monday after being stabbed at a La Habra doughnut shop while trying to help the owner fend off robbers, authorities said.

Officers were alerted to the dramatic altercation in the 100 block of West La Habra Boulevard about 3:45 a.m. after reports of a petty theft at the business.

When they arrived at Donuts & Deli Shop, officers found a man in his 40s who had stab wounds to his chest and a small laceration on the side of his head, according to a news release from the La Habra Police Department. The man, who was not immediately identified, was hospitalized in stable condition.

According to the police report, two people had stolen items from the shop, which is located in a strip mall, when they were confronted by the business’ owner, and a struggle ensued. That’s when the man, who was reportedly homeless, stepped in. He tried to stop the robbers and was stabbed, police said.

The store’s owner described the suspects to police, who later found them in a nearby neighborhood, where they were arrested without incident. La Habra police Sgt. Scott Irwin said the department was not identifying the suspects at this time.