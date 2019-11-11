Newsletter: Disney launches its streaming service and more in the week ahead

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter . It’s Monday, Nov. 11, and here’s a quick look at the week ahead:

Get the Essential California newsletter »

Today is Veterans Day. Federal, state and local government offices are among the places that will be closed.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in this year’s most far-reaching immigration case and decide whether President Trump was justified in seeking to revoke the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

Advertisement

The Obama-era policy, which began in 2012, protects children who may have been brought into the country illegally or overstayed their visas from deportation and allows them to work legally. Under the court’s schedule, a decision won’t be handed down until late spring of next year. Although DACA recipients live in every state, more live in California than anywhere else.

[Read further: “Supreme Court case of Trump vs. ‘Dreamers’ may come down to Chief Justice Roberts” in the Los Angeles Times]

Also Tuesday: The streaming wars will continue when Disney launches its Disney+ streaming service in the U.S. as well as Canada and the Netherlands. It will be the streaming home for movies and TV shows from Disney, Marvel, “Star Wars,” Pixar, National Geographic and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Disney+.

Wednesday is the deadline for 2020 Democratic presidential candidates to qualify for the November debate.

Advertisement

Also Wednesday: Vice President Mike Pence will be in California for a number of fundraising efforts, including stops in Santa Ana and Northern California. He’ll also deliver remarks to NASA employees in Mountain View on Thursday.

On Friday, Billy Joel will play his 70th consecutive show at Madison Square Garden. This has nothing to do with California, but it offers an excellent opportunity for me to share my favorite McSweeney’s article of all time, “What I Would Be Thinking About If I Were Billy Joel Driving Toward a Holiday Party Where I Knew There Was Going to Be a Piano,” which is also relevant as we enter the holiday season. (For readers who are not aware, McSweeney’s is a humor magazine. That story is satire. Enjoy.)

Friday is also the deadline for submission to all awards categories for the 92nd Academy Awards.

On Saturday, the California Democratic Party’s state convention will be held in Long Beach.

And now, here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Former public defender Chesa Boudin won the race to become San Francisco’s next district attorney on a progressive platform promising to confront mass incarceration and racial disparities in the justice system. Boudin beat out establishment candidate Suzy Loftus, who had been appointed as interim district attorney by the mayor weeks before the election. The result of the extremely close race wasn’t announced until Saturday afternoon, four days after the election. Boudin’s ascent to the San Francisco D.A.'s office marks a major victory for the larger “progressive prosecutor” movement playing out nationally. San Francisco Chronicle

The growing fire threat makes California departments reluctant to help each other: For nearly 70 years, California fire departments have fought blazes statewide through a codified system of neighbor helping neighbor. But as catastrophic windblown wildfires strike with more frequency, California’s system of mutual aid is under stress, with fire chiefs sometimes reluctant to assist their counterparts or unaware help is needed because of outdated communications. Los Angeles Times

Advertisement

Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard J. Tyson died unexpectedly on Sunday at age 60. Tyson rose through the ranks from intern to the leader of the Oakland-based healthcare giant in a career that spanned 35 years. Kaiser Permanente is the nation’s largest managed healthcare organization. In related news, Kaiser behavioral health workers postponed their planned five-day strike in light of the CEO’s death. Sacramento Bee

L.A. STORIES

How Hollywood Boulevard’s star Superman wound up homeless, then dead in the Valley. For more than two decades, Christopher Dennis played Superman on the Walk of Fame’s pink terrazzo stars. Los Angeles Times

Christopher Dennis, dressed up as Superman, performs on Hollywood Boulevard in 2009. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

What’s next for nonprofit museums after the closing of the Marciano Art Foundation? The L.A. museum abruptly closed last week, days after it laid off nearly six dozen visitor services employees who had been attempting to unionize. But, as culture reporter Carolina Miranda writes, “the story of the Marciano isn’t simply the story of a single museum. It is a story about wealth and class and labor in an art world keen to tout itself as a social good.” Los Angeles Times

This Malibu day laborer still struggles to find work a year after the Woolsey fire. LAist

Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez is widely expected to to be the next leader of U.S. Catholic bishops. If Gomez wins the election, he would be the first Hispanic president of the bishops’ national conference. Associated Press

Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times .

Advertisement

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

ICE may circumvent California’s ban on private immigrant detention centers. Last month, California became the first state to kick out privately run immigrant detention centers. A new law that also bans private prisons prohibits new contracts or changes to existing ones after Jan. 1 and phases out existing detention facilities entirely by 2028. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Republican Steve Knight will try to win back the House seat he lost to Katie Hill. Knight served two terms in the House before being defeated by Hill. Los Angeles Times

The sixth Democratic presidential debate will take place at L.A.'s Loyola Marymount University on Dec. 19. Organizers scrapped previous plans to hold it at UCLA because of a labor dispute. Los Angeles Times

Activists reunited to remember the campaign against Proposition 187 on its 25th anniversary. The 1994 California ballot initiative sought to deny illegal immigrants social services but instead set off a political earthquake that helped to turn California deep blue. Los Angeles Times

If you are a Californian, or even just someone who cares about the state, understanding the legacy of Prop. 187 is vital to understanding current-day California. If you haven’t already listened to it, I highly recommend downloading Gustavo Arellano’s new podcast “This Is California: The Battle of 187.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has given actress Annette Bening’s movie portrayal of Feinstein the thumbs-up. Bening plays Feinstein in “The Report,” a forthcoming film from Amazon. San Francisco Chronicle

How Sen. Bernie Sanders (or “Tío Bernie”) is courting the Latino vote. His campaign advisors said no ethnic voting bloc is as important as Latinos, particularly in California. New York Times

CRIME AND COURTS

“California’s criminal cops.” Who they are, what they did, why some are still working: A six-month investigation found more than 80 California law enforcement officers with rap sheets still employed today. Mercury News

Two homeless men were shot with arrows near the San Francisco Bay Trail in Richmond. Both victims were in a homeless encampment in the marshy area off the side of the trail when arrows started flying at them. Police are still searching for the suspected bowman. Mercury News

HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Just 3% of broadcast TV news segments on the California wildfires connected them to climate change. Morning and nightly news shows on the corporate broadcast networks aired a combined 243 segments on the California wildfires from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1, and only eight of them — or 3.3% — mentioned climate change. Media Matters

Pinnacles National Park is warning hikers and campers that dogs could catch a potentially deadly disease from park wildlife and sick animals in the Central California park. Salinas Californian

Del Mar racetrack suffered its first two horse racing fatalities of 2019 in the span of 90 minutes on Sunday. San Diego Union-Tribune

CALIFORNIA CULTURE

After a viral video showing a man handcuffed for eating on a BART platform, riders staged an “eat-in” to protest. Mercury News

A San Bernardino art walk brings “culture” and “hope.” “There’s not just bad here, there are really good things happening,” said one community organizer. San Bernardino Sun

In this California “Trump country” town, folks hear the impeachment talk, but it feels a world away. Los Angeles Times

Waves of California migration: Okies are disappearing from a Central Valley Dust Bowl Festival, replaced by Latino migrants tending California’s fields. Los Angeles Times

These flash cards make for a low-tech guide to choosing native plants for your Southern California yard. Los Angeles Times

Joel Coen and Frances McDormand are suing their Marin neighbors to resolve a festering dispute over a property line. The Oscar-winning couple bought the Bolinas property in 2005. Marin Independent Journal

How San Diego became a player in the super-glitzy world of superyachts: For superyacht owners, no extravagance is too extreme, no port too glamorous. San Diego Union-Tribune

CALIFORNIA ALMANAC

Los Angeles: partly sunny, 76. San Diego: sunny, 69. San Francisco: partly sunny, 67. San Jose: sunny, 76. Sacramento: partly sunny, 77. More weather is here.

AND FINALLY

This week’s birthdays for those who made a mark in California:

Retired Sen. Barbara Boxer (Nov. 11, 1940), L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson Jr. (Nov. 11, 1951), TV host Jimmy Kimmel (Nov. 13, 1967) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (Nov. 16, 1980).

If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us . (Please keep your story to 100 words.)