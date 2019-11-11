Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Tarzan’s Treehouse reopens after Disneyland visitor reportedly snaps plank on suspension bridge

Tarzan
Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland was closed Sunday evening after a wooden slat on the attraction’s bridge broke.
(Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Nov. 11, 2019
12:16 PM
Share

A group of Disneyland guests received a little more adventure than they bargained for Sunday night when they had to be escorted out of Tarzan’s Treehouse after a man apparently broke a wooden slat on the attraction’s suspension bridge.

A visitor who witnessed the incident shortly before 5 p.m. wrote on Twitter that a father was jumping on the bridge in order to show his children that the structure wouldn’t break. Instead, a piece snapped, according to MiceChat.

No one was injured, but a handful of visitors had to be ushered off the attraction. The treehouse was closed for the night while crews repaired the bridge. It reopened Monday morning, according to Disneyland officials. Officials could not immediately confirm MiceChat’s account of the incident.

Tarzan’s Treehouse took the place of the Swiss Family Treehouse at the theme park in 1999, coinciding with the release of the “Tarzan” animated film. Guests explore the walk-through attraction by making their way up stairs and then traversing a rope bridge three stories aboveground to a treehouse overgrown with vines.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement