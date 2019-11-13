Deputy opens fire on suspect near East L.A. high school, prompting campus lockdown

Sheriff’s deputies opened fire on a suspect near Esteban Torres High School in East Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, prompting officials to lock down the campus.

The shooting, which involved at least one Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, occurred just after 9 a.m. outside the school campus on East Hammel Street, authorities said.

It was not clear whether anyone was wounded. Sheriff’s officials could not immediately provide more information about the shooting.

Los Angeles School Police said in a tweet that all students and staff are safe and the campus is on lockdown.

