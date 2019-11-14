Felon accused of joyride in sheriff’s SUV near Tahoe

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says a felon stole a patrol vehicle from the parking lot of a substation in South Lake Tahoe and took it on a joyride before he was captured 50 miles away.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe says 30-year-old Jacob Wolfe was arrested wearing a sheriff’s baseball cap Wednesday in Placerville, Calif. He says the fully loaded SUV went missing Wednesday morning during a patrol shift change.

Wolfe was apprehended shortly after Placerville police disabled one of the SUV’s tires with a spike strip on U.S. Highway 50.

He was being held on $74,000 bail on suspicion of vehicle theft, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, evading police and impersonating an officer. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.