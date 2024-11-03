Woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend released after slow-speed pursuit

An alleged kidnapping victim called a friend, who tracked her via the Find My iPhone app, police said.

A woman who was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in El Monte was released after a 21-mile freeway pursuit through Los Angeles and Orange counties that at one point slowed to a crawl.

According to the El Monte Police Department, the man showed up at the woman’s place of work in the 10300 block of Lower Azusa Road just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The two argued before the man allegedly forced the woman into her car, police said, and drove off without allowing her to exit. The woman called a friend, who tracked the car via the Find My iPhone app and contacted law enforcement.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department helicopter located the car on the 5 Freeway in the area of Commerce and notified California Highway Patrol.

Advertisement

CHP attempted a traffic stop, but the man continued to drive, leading law enforcement on a chase for more than 20 miles.

“Spike strips were utilized to puncture the vehicle’s tires which caused it to become inoperable and yield” near the 405 Freeway and Westminster Avenue, police said in a statement.

But first, multiple law enforcement vehicles slowly tailed the vehicle as it inched onward in a slow-speed pursuit, KCAL News footage showed, until the car finally came to a stop.

Advertisement

The suspect and a woman in the passenger’s seat got out of the car, video showed. The man walked over to the woman and hugged her while she spoke into her phone. He then slowly walked backward toward law enforcement with raised arms and surrendered. The woman was not injured, police said.

The suspect is at a processing facility on $100,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

El Monte police said that charges of kidnapping and felony evading would be submitted to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at (626) 580-2100.