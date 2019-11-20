Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Bomb found on campus closes San Jose high school

By Julia BarajasStaff Writer 
Nov. 20, 2019
11:48 AM
A bomb was found at a San Jose high school Tuesday morning, prompting a lockdown of the campus and the cancellation of classes on Wednesday, authorities said.

San Jose police officers were called to Oak Grove High School shortly before noon Tuesday after reports of a suspicious package, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Authorities opted to close off the school as a precautionary measure. Officers rendered the bomb safe at approximately 5 p.m.

East Side Union High School District Supt. Chris Funk said the school would be closed Wednesday. Counselors and social workers will be made available for students when classes resume on Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing, Funk said. He provided no details regarding the bomb’s suspected origin.

A school gardener discovered the package and notified school authorities, according to San Jose Fire Department Capt. Mitch Matlow.

Julia Barajas
