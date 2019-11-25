L.A. County sheriff’s deputy struck by vehicle in Paramount; suspect is in custody

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Monday evening in Paramount and a suspect was taken into custody.

The deputy, based at the Lakewood station, was responding to a call about 5:30 p.m. and was struck near Downey Avenue and Alondra Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The driver left the scene but was apprehended a short distance away, the Sheriff’s Department reported.

The deputy was taken to a hospital.

The driver was not involved in the original call for service, the nature of which was not immediately available, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect’s name, age and gender were not released.

