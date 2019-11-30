One person killed, another injured in Santa Clarita house fire

A bedroom fire that spread into an attic at a single-story home in Santa Clarita on Saturday killed one person and left another in critical condition, Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched about 11:40 a.m. to the 28000 block of Flowerpark Drive and extinguished the blaze in about half an hour, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was in critical condition, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.