California

Camp Pendleton Marine arrested at border on suspicion of illegally bringing immigrants into U.S.

The Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base sign outside the main gate of the base in Oceanside.
(San Diego Union-Tribune )

Marine Corps says there’s no indication the case is related to earlier high-profile allegations of smuggling by Pendleton Marines.

By Andrew Dyer
Dec. 3, 2019
7:07 PM
SAN DIEGO — 

A junior enlisted Marine was arrested early Monday on suspicion of bringing unauthorized immigrants into the U.S. through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The unnamed Marine is assigned to the 1st Marine Division Headquarters Battalion, the statement says, and was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection about 1:30 a.m. Monday. He is being held in civilian custody, the statement says.

“CBP and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are currently investigating,” the statement said. “The Marine has not served in the Southwest Border Support Mission.”

Maj. Kendra Motz, spokeswoman for the division, said there is no indication at this time that Monday’s arrest has anything to do with other cases of Marines allegedly involved in human smuggling. Those cases largely fell apart after a judge ruled the July 25 arrests of many of them was unlawful.

Although those Marines are part of the same division, they are attached to a different command — 1st Battalion, 5th Marines — than the Marine arrested Monday.

Dyer writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Andrew Dyer
Andrew Dyer covers the military and veterans issues for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, he joined the Navy in 2001 and served for 10 years. After leaving the Navy, he enrolled at Southwestern College in Chula Vista to study journalism. He transferred to San Diego State where he worked as opinion editor and editor-in-chief of the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec. Before joining the U-T, he covered the craft beer industry for San Diego CityBeat. 
