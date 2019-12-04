Man accused of striking police officer in the chin with a crockpot lid

A 35-year-old man has been charged with attacking a police officer in Orange after allegedly hitting him in the chin with a crockpot lid.

Khleoum Tong was charged Wednesday with assault with a weapon on the officer and resisting arrest, both felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of assault on a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Tong also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on at least one of the officers, according to court records.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. Saturday to a ``panic button alarm from a car, and when the officers arrived the suspect was acting irate, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

Tong appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and at one point he grabbed the lid from an electric slow cooker and threw it at an officer and struck him on the chin, McMullin said.

The officer needed three stitches and was able to return to duty this week, McMullin said.

Police had to use a Taser to take the suspect into custody, McMullin said.

Six officers were involved in the attempt to arrest Tong, according to court records.

Tong pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and was ordered to return to the Santa Ana court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 11, according to court records.