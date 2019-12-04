Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Swastikas spray-painted on cars, homes in San Bernardino mountains

Swastikas were spray-painted on cars and homes in Wrightwood.
(San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Dec. 4, 2019
10:57 AM
At least five spray-painted swastikas were found Tuesday in a residential area in Wrightwood, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies with the Victor Valley substation spotted the Nazi symbols spray-painted on three vehicles, a garage door and a stop sign in the mountainous area of Snowbird and Evergreen roads.

Officials are not currently calling the act a hate crime, referring to it instead as an act of vandalism and tagging.

According to the latest Census numbers, Wrightwood has a population of more than 4,200. The area is near Mountain High, a nearby ski and snow-activity destination.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Det. J. Collins at (760) 955-8781.

Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
