Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Squabble over kid’s haircut ends with mom ramming car into barber, police say

A fight outside the Delta Barber Shop in Antioch, Calif., took a violent turn Wednesday when a woman slammed into a barber with her car outside the business, police said.
A fight outside the Delta Barber Shop in Antioch, Calif., took a violent turn Wednesday when a woman slammed into a barber with her car outside the business, police said.
(Google)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Dec. 5, 2019
11:37 AM
Share

A dispute over a child’s haircut took a violent turn Wednesday when a woman rammed her car into the barber, slamming him through the shop’s glass storefront in Northern California, police said.

Officers responded to the Delta Barber Shop in Antioch shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving calls about a car crash at the business. When they arrived, a 63-year-old man was suffering from major injuries related to the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, and witnesses told police the incident began as an argument over a haircut the barber had provided to the woman’s son. The altercation escalated when the woman, identified as 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo, got into her car and sped toward the man, striking him and knocking him through the barbershop’s window, police said.

delgadillo.jpg
Police are searching for 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo after authorities say she rammed her car into a barber in a dispute over a haircut.
(Antioch Police Department)

Delgadillo, a Brentwood resident, fled the scene with her son in a blue 2006 Toyota Prius, police said.

Advertisement

Authorities are still searching for Delgadillo. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement