Squabble over kid’s haircut ends with mom ramming car into barber, police say

A dispute over a child’s haircut took a violent turn Wednesday when a woman rammed her car into the barber, slamming him through the shop’s glass storefront in Northern California, police said.

Officers responded to the Delta Barber Shop in Antioch shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving calls about a car crash at the business. When they arrived, a 63-year-old man was suffering from major injuries related to the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, and witnesses told police the incident began as an argument over a haircut the barber had provided to the woman’s son. The altercation escalated when the woman, identified as 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo, got into her car and sped toward the man, striking him and knocking him through the barbershop’s window, police said.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Ruby Delgadillo after authorities say she rammed her car into a barber in a dispute over a haircut. (Antioch Police Department)

Delgadillo, a Brentwood resident, fled the scene with her son in a blue 2006 Toyota Prius, police said.

Authorities are still searching for Delgadillo. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441.