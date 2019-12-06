Homeless man arrested after shooting threat at preschool

A man was arrested Friday after authorities said he threatened to shoot at a West Sacramento day-care center.

Officers responded to reports that a man was threatening a shooting at the Academy 4 Kids preschool and day care, and the center was locked down, West Sacramento police spokesman Sgt. Eric Angle told the Sacramento Bee.

Police arrived at the scene within one minute and arrested Corey Fields, 53. Fields did not have a gun, Angle said, and no one was injured.

Fields, whom Angle described as a “transient, homeless individual,” was arrested without incident. Angle said investigators think he may have made the threat in response to school officials’ calling the police after he trespassed on school grounds Thursday.

Advertisement

Fields will be booked into Yolo County Jail on a charge of making terrorist threats.

It was not immediately known whether he had retained an attorney.