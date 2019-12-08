Rain continues in Los Angeles County; thunderstorms possible

Meteorologists expect rains to continue to sprinkle across Los Angeles County on Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day, before the weather dries up for the week.

Later Sunday, “it’s possible we could get some thunderstorms down in the beach areas,” said meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie of the National Weather Service.

But all in all, it “should be more blue skies than showers” by late afternoon, Hoxsie said.

As of Sunday morning, the heaviest rain in Los Angeles County was in the mountains and foothills. The recent rains have also fallen hard on parts of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, including the San Marcos Pass in the Santa Ynez Mountains, according to rainfall totals provided by the National Weather Service.

At 815 am, area of light-moderate showers moving across SBA and Ventura counties. Highest rainfall rates mostly in the foothills/mtns at 0.10-0.25" in past hour. Locally higher rates possible today in heavier showers or isolated tstms. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/bMF6hTP5jn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 8, 2019

Although Los Angeles County officials lifted an advisory on ocean water quality at noon on Saturday, the Department of Public Health cautioned on its website that beach users should continue to avoid water near flowing creeks and storm drains for at least 72 hours after significant rainfall, because storm runoff can ramp up bacteria levels.

“Elevated bacteria levels in ocean water may cause illness, especially in children and the elderly,” the department noted.