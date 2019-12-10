Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
‘Empire’ actress Amanda Detmer crashed into pole while driving drunk, police say

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) And In Style Celebrate The 2013 Golden Globe Awards Season
Amanda Detmer, shown in 2013, was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and leaving the scene of a collision.
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Dec. 10, 2019
8:39 AM
“Empire” actress Amanda Detmer was arrested after police said she crashed into a pole over the weekend while driving drunk in Chico.

The Chico Police Department responded to a vehicle crash about 5:13 p.m. Sunday near East 8th and Flume streets, but when they arrived, the driver had fled.

Officers searched the area and found a woman, later identified as Detmer, driving nearby in a vehicle with significant damage to its front end. Authorities stopped the woman and determined she was responsible for the crash and was driving drunk.

Amanda Detmer
Amanda Detmer was arrested Sunday night in Chico.
(Chico Police Department)

Detmer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a traffic collision, according to Chico police. She was released the same night with a citation, according to inmate records.

Detmer plays the character Tracy in Fox’s television show “Empire” alongside costars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.
