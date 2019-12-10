‘Empire’ actress Amanda Detmer crashed into pole while driving drunk, police say

“Empire” actress Amanda Detmer was arrested after police said she crashed into a pole over the weekend while driving drunk in Chico.

The Chico Police Department responded to a vehicle crash about 5:13 p.m. Sunday near East 8th and Flume streets, but when they arrived, the driver had fled.

Officers searched the area and found a woman, later identified as Detmer, driving nearby in a vehicle with significant damage to its front end. Authorities stopped the woman and determined she was responsible for the crash and was driving drunk.

Amanda Detmer was arrested Sunday night in Chico. (Chico Police Department)

Detmer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a traffic collision, according to Chico police. She was released the same night with a citation, according to inmate records.

Advertisement

Detmer plays the character Tracy in Fox’s television show “Empire” alongside costars Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard.