Amber Alert: Man flees with 2-year-old daughter after stabbing girlfriend, police say

Authorities issued an Amber Alert early Monday after they said a man stabbed his girlfriend and fled with their 2-year-old daughter.

The attack took place about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a woman screaming and found the victim had been assaulted and stabbed at least once, police said. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

AMBER ALERT - Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Ventura Counties@SanJosePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/gE4MSdD5ns — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 16, 2019

The suspect, Victor Magana, 24, fled with the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Bethanie Carraza, before officers arrived, police said. They were last seen leaving the area in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plate 7XJX025.

The pair had not been found as of Monday morning, and the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the San Jose Police Department shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers, police said.