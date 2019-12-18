16-year-old found shot to death outside vacant house; neighbor arrested

A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death over the weekend outside a vacant home in Crestline, and authorities are investigating the killing, which has been linked to a resident in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports about 8:15 a.m. Saturday that someone had been shot in the driveway of an empty home, spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said.

When they arrived, deputies found the body of a teenage boy, identified as Kaleb Aurelio, of nearby Twin Peaks. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Soon after, authorities identified 36-year-old Crestline resident Joshua Camacho as a suspect in the shooting. On Sunday, investigators served a search warrant at Camacho’s home, in the 700 block of Big Oak Road, less than a block from where the teen’s body was found.

Advertisement

Camacho was not at home, but investigators said they found evidence connecting the man to the slaying. Sheriff’s officials didn’t elaborate on what was found inside the home.

Camacho was later found in Orange County and arrested. It was not immediately clear whether he has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting. The San Bernardino County district attorney’s Office could not be reached Wednesday morning.

The teen’s death has left Rim of the World High School, where Kaleb was a 10th-grader, reeling.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends,” school officials said in a statement, adding that counselors and mental health experts are available to students and staff.

Advertisement

Kaleb’s family has taken to Facebook to mourn his death, and a GoFundMe fundraiser has collected nearly $8,000 for funeral expenses.

Authorities do not have a motive for the slaying. Camacho and Kaleb didn’t know each another, Bachman said, and the teen didn’t live near the home where his body was found.

Camacho is being held in lieu of $1.75-million bail and is due in court Friday, according to Bachman and inmate records.