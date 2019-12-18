Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Anaheim police respond to burglary alarm call, find 156 guns in home

Guns arrayed on tables
The Anaheim Police Department confiscated dozens of guns from a home this week. Two men were arrested.
(Anaheim Police Department)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Dec. 18, 2019
6:04 PM
Share

Anaheim police officers responded this week to a burglary alarm call at a home and, after getting permission from the owner to enter, found dozens of guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the residence.

In total, officers confiscated 156 guns, including some assault rifles that are illegal to own in California, from the house near Broadway and Archer.

Some of the guns are not illegal to own but were unregistered, including some that were handed down by family members but never reregistered.

Other guns were firearms built from various parts bought online. Anaheim Police Sgt. Shane Carringer said these types of guns aren’t illegal to own if they’re properly registered.

Advertisement

Aaron Linss, 54, and Daniel Moore, 42, were arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal firearms. Moore was on parole while Linss had no prior arrests, Carringer said.

Based on preliminary information collected by detectives, there is no indication that the firearms were used in a crime or that the men had plans to use them in a crime.

The home’s alarm turned out to have been activated by accident.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement