Fatal hit-and-run shuts Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park as police search for suspect

A fatal hit-and-run forced the closure of a stretch of Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park for several hours Thursday morning, causing a traffic headache for commuters.

The hit-and-run was reported about 5:20 a.m. at Douglas Street and Sunset Boulevard. A 60-year-old man was crossing the street on foot when he was struck by a car that fled the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are searching for a dark blue vehicle, possibly a Honda or Hyundai, with dark tinted windows, police said.

Sunset between Quintero Street and Vin Scully Avenue was expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m. The closure was causing significant traffic congestion, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.