Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Fatal hit-and-run shuts Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park as police search for suspect

fatal hit and run map.jpg
A section of Sunset Boulevard between Quintero Street and Vin Scully Avenue in Echo Park was closed Thursday morning as authorities investigated a fatal hit-and-run.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Dec. 19, 2019
9:31 AM
Share

A fatal hit-and-run forced the closure of a stretch of Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park for several hours Thursday morning, causing a traffic headache for commuters.

The hit-and-run was reported about 5:20 a.m. at Douglas Street and Sunset Boulevard. A 60-year-old man was crossing the street on foot when he was struck by a car that fled the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are searching for a dark blue vehicle, possibly a Honda or Hyundai, with dark tinted windows, police said.

Sunset between Quintero Street and Vin Scully Avenue was expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m. The closure was causing significant traffic congestion, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement