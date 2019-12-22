Rockslide closes Malibu road as forecasters warn about flood-prone Sepulveda Pass

A pair of rockslides closed part of Malibu Canyon Road on Sunday night as forecasters warned that heavy rain could also cause debris flows in the burned Sepulveda Pass area.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Malibu Canyon Road had been closed roughly from Mulholland Drive to Pepperdine University. The area was hard hit by last year’s Woolsey fire, making steep hillsides vulnerable to mudslides. CBS Los Angeles reported that one motorist was injured when a boulder crashed into her car.

The National Weather Service tweeted Sunday night that “moderate to locally heavy rain” was hitting the Sepulveda Pass, including the area burned by the Getty fire in late October.

“A flood advisory is in effect for most of L.A. County including recent burn areas,” the weather service said. “There could be minor shallow debris flows with this band of rain through midnight.”

Sunday night’s rainfall caused traffic problems throughout the region, including for travelers trying to get to airports.

In the Mid-City area, a Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer collided with a car and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an L.A. Fire Department spokeswoman. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which occured at 9:09 p.m.