Heavy rain floods roads, causing spinouts, crashes and traffic woes across L.A. County

A strong winter storm that’s dumping heavy rain across Southern California has flooded roads and caused crashes, snarling traffic early Monday.

The first of two storm systems to hit the West Coast from the Gulf of Alaska arrived on the Central Coast on Sunday afternoon and began pouring rain across Los Angeles and Orange counties and the Inland Empire overnight. By early Monday, some areas of Orange and Los Angeles counties had already seen more than an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

“The rain will taper off later this morning a bit and then pick up in the afternoon,” said Curt Kaplan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “We could see a half an inch to an inch more of rain between now and this evening.”

In the meantime, slick roads were causing a traffic nightmare across Los Angeles County.

A big rig jackknifed on the eastbound 210 Freeway west of Sunland Boulevard shortly after 4 a.m. amid heavy rain, forcing the closure of part of the freeway for at least two hours. Dozens of spinouts and crashes were reported ahead of the rush hour.

On Sunday night, a pair of rock slides closed part of Malibu Canyon Road as forecasters warned that heavy rain could also cause debris flows in the burned Sepulveda Pass area.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Malibu Canyon Road had been closed from near Mulholland Drive to Pepperdine University. The area was hard hit by last year’s Woolsey fire, making steep hillsides vulnerable to mudslides. KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported that one motorist was injured when a boulder smashed into her car.

The weather service issued a flood advisory for Los Angeles County through 9 a.m., warning of rainfall rates that will cause widespread flooding on roadways and low-lying areas, along with possible minor debris flows around the recent burn areas, including the Saddleridge, Getty and Tick fire burn scars.

Tuesday is expected to be dry, but it won’t last long. Another system is moving into the area Christmas morning, bringing heavy rain to coastal areas and widespread snow in the mountains, which will last through Thursday, Kaplan said.

That system is expected to drop snow levels down to 5,000 feet, which could bring snow to the Grapevine and other mountain passes late Wednesday and Thursday.

“This could obviously cause some issues for travelers,” Kaplan said.