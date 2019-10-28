Fire along Interstate 405 near Getty Center; evacuation warning issued

A brush fire has erupted along Interstate 405 near the Getty Center, prompting the Los Angeles Fire Department to announce an evacuation warning zone.

The evacuation zone was set for west of Interstate 405, south of Mulholland Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard and east of Pacific Coast Highway. The California Highway Patrol advised motorists to avoid the 405 through the Sepulveda pass.

“People in the area ... are advised to prepare to evacuate due to a rapidly moving brush fire,” the fire department said in a statement posted on Nixle.

California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said authorities are responding to the fire on the west side of the 405. The blaze erupted shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.

A video posted on Twitter by Flavio Chávez showed flames burning on one side of the freeway.

In Southern California, a Santa Ana wind event began Sunday night and was expected to last through Monday with isolated gusts of up to 60 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains and humidity levels as low as 5%, causing officials to issue red-flag warnings.

“Potential for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting and extreme fire behavior with any new fire ignitions,” the weather service said.

Temperatures in the area were about 59 degrees. Around 2:30 a.m., winds in the Sepulveda Pass area seemed to be calm, but humidity levels were at about 12% and winds in the central Santa Monica Mountains were blowing about 10 mph to 20 mph.

