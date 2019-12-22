Best day to travel ahead of Christmas? Tuesday, forecasters say

Planning to drive up the Grapevine or into the mountains this holiday week? National Weather Service meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie has some advice for you:

“Right now, just drop everything, head on up,” she said Sunday morning. “Or Tuesday should also be a good day to travel.”

That’s because the first of two storm systems this week is moving its way southeast from the Gulf of Alaska across California, due to hit Los Angeles County by midday Sunday, Hoxsie said. About half an inch of rain is expected along the coast and coastal valleys through Monday, with up to 2 inches in south-facing foothills.

From 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected over the same period in Los Angeles County mountain areas above 5,000 feet, she said. Big Bear in San Bernardino County could see more than 6 inches.

FLOOD ADVISORY issued for the #CentralCoast unitl 1130 AM.



Moderate rain with rates up to 0.50"/hour will continue.



Expect nuisance flooding of urban areas such as roadways and low-lying areas. #cawx pic.twitter.com/BjTj6EPBht — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 22, 2019

By Sunday afternoon, steady rain is expected across the region, a possible dampener of Angelenos’ holiday spirits, as on Thanksgiving. On Monday, scattered showers are forecast throughout the day, she said.

“We have a bit of a break on Tuesday,” she said. “Then Wednesday and Thursday, unfortunately, we have another system that comes in. Right now it doesn’t look quite as wet, it looks more showery. But we’re still not completely certain about that. … The bottom line is, Wednesday and Thursday look wet.”

During the storms, snow flurries could reach elevations as low as the Grapevine. If the rain encounters a cold, dry easterly wind, it could result in snow on the 5 Freeway through the Tehachapi Mountains.

We have a wet and snowy holiday week in store for #SoCal. Look for wet weather Sun-Mon and again Wed-Fri, with mountain snow. Stay tuned for details on when snow will affect mountain passes! #CAwx #LArain #LAsnow pic.twitter.com/g7gvFqKtzz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 22, 2019

“We’re hoping people kind of get the storyline that Tuesday is the best day for travel ahead of Christmas,” Hoxsie said, “and then Friday and Saturday look best.”

Motorists are urged to take along tire chains and snacks in case of heavy traffic and unexpected weather changes, she said.

Staff writer Paul Duginski contributed to this story.