Passenger arrested after ride-service driver is threatened, CHP says

Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man early Sunday morning on suspicion of making criminal threats against his ride-service driver.

The driver flagged down a California Highway Patrol officer around 3:30 a.m. in a Sun Valley neighborhood and said his passenger, Sergio Gonzales, was armed with a gun and threatened to kill him, according to a CHP news release.

Multiple CHP units responded to Roscoe Boulevard, west of the Hollywood Freeway, and made call outs to the passenger in English and Spanish, authorities said. Gonzales stayed inside the car and did not respond to commands to exit the vehicle.

Because the car’s windows were heavily tinted, officers were unable to see inside — prompting them to use less lethal shotgun rounds, according to the CHP. Officers took the suspect into custody around 4:40 a.m. and recovered a knife from the scene, the CHP said.

Gonzales was on parole for resisting an officer and assault with a deadly weapon.