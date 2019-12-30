Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Bouncer beats man with flashlight after denying him entry to Ventura bar, police say

tavern.PNG
The Tavern on Santa Clara Street in Ventura was the scene of an altercation over the weekend, police said.
(Google Maps)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Dec. 30, 2019
10:26 AM
A bouncer was arrested early Sunday after police said he beat a man in the head with a flashlight after refusing him entry into a Ventura bar.

Authorities received several 911 calls reporting a fight in front of the Tavern in the 200 block of Santa Clara Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, said Erin Burdine of the Ventura Police Department.

Responding officers found the fight had erupted after the bar’s bouncer denied entry to a 37-year-old man and his friends, she said.

During the altercation, the bouncer choked the man and hit him over the head with a flashlight several times, Burdine said. The 37-year-old was taken to a local hospital. Information on his condition was not immediately available Monday.

Alex Stewart, 24, of Oxnard, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Ventura County jail. He was released Sunday afternoon after posting bond and is due in court Jan. 15 for a hearing, jail records show.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
