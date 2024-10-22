A beloved West Hollywood valet was beaten unconscious. His alleged attacker is now behind bars

Dorian Michael Gray, a 28-year-old Van Nuys resident, was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery in connection with an incident of punching and sending a beloved valet in West Hollywood to the hospital last month, Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives announced Tuesday.

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident of punching and sending a beloved valet in West Hollywood to the hospital last month, Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives announced Tuesday.

Dorian Michael Gray, a 28-year-old Van Nuys resident, was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Brandon Zeff said during a news conference. Gray is being held without bail.

On Sept. 14 around 10:27 p.m., Gray allegedly punched Efrain “Frankie” Zarazua outside Barney’s Beanery on Santa Monica Boulevard, officials said. Zarazua was kicked several times on the head and upper body and lost consciousness. Gray allegedly fled the scene.

“The victim was punched and he was knocked unconscious when he hit the ground, hit his head on the ground,” Zeff said. “The suspect kicked the victim approximately seven times in the upper torso and in the head. Witnesses described him as also stomping on the victim’s head during that incident.”

Gray is accused of carrying out at least four other assaults within 20 minutes the night he allegedly attacked Zarazua, Zeff said. Gray is accused of hitting a female victim with a bottle near Santa Monica Boulevard and Hancock Avenue.

Gray allegedly punched two male victims a few minutes later in the 8700 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, Zeff added.

Zarazua was hospitalized and released from the intensive care unit two weeks after the attack, his wife wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Frankie is back home, but still has a long way to recovery. Due to his brain injury, he still has frequent moments of amnesia, and for that he has to have rehab and 24/7 constant care,” Irma Zarazua wrote. “We don’t know how long he’s going to need rehab for him to be back to his happy, friendly self again.”

Zarazua has worked at the WeHo mainstay for more than 30 years and is a fixture at the restaurant, according to A.J. Sacher, director of operations at Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood.

“He’s the sweetest, nicest guy in the world,” he said. “He’s the last person who deserves this kind of violent attack.”