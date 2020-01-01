Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Woman killed and man critically injured in Compton shooting on New Year’s Day

Map of fatal Compton shooting
A woman was killed in a shooting in Compton early Wednesday morning.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Laura J. NelsonStaff Writer 
Jan. 1, 2020
12:11 PM
A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting in Compton on New Year’s Day, officials said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 2200 block of West 154th Street in Compton at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a shooting.

Deputies found a woman and a man, both with gunshot wounds to the chest, said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez, a department spokeswoman. The woman died at a hospital. The man remained in critical condition Wednesday.

The person of interest detained in the shooting was “in a dating relationship” with the woman who was shot, the sheriff’s department said.

The couple’s children, between the ages of 10 and 14, were present when their mother was shot, but they were not injured, the sheriff’s department said.

The incident is not gang-related, the sheriff’s department said. The gun has not been recovered.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Laura J. Nelson
Laura J. Nelson covers transportation and mobility issues across Southern California. She was part of the team of reporters awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Before joining The Times in 2012, Nelson wrote for the Boston Globe, the Tampa Bay Times and the Los Angeles Daily News. She grew up in suburban Kansas City in a family of journalists and graduated from the University of Southern California.
