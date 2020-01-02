Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Compton

Deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Compton
A woman was killed and her father critically injured in a shooting Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 154th Street.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Jan. 2, 2020
4:43 PM
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day shooting that left a woman dead and her father critically injured in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Eduardo Ubiarco, 37, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday and was booked into Century Regional Detention Facility after the shooting in the 2200 block of West 154th Street. He is being held on $1-million bail.

Officials said Ubiarco is the “common law” husband of the woman who was killed. The woman’s father is in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The woman’s two children, between the ages of 10 and 14, were present when their mother was fatally shot. The Sheriff’s Department said neither child was injured.

The weapon used has not been recovered.

As the investigation continues, officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
