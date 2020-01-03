Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Iranian Americans, what do you think about the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani?

By Samantha MelbourneweaverAudience Engagement Director 
Jan. 3, 2020
11:59 AM
The U.S. military carried out an airstrike that killed an Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Suleimani, escalating the standoff between Washington and Iran. The U.S. Embassy has urged all Americans to leave Iraq — where the killing happened — and Iran has vowed to retaliate.

Los Angeles has one of the largest populations of Iranians outside of Iran, so we want to know how those with ties to the region are handling the news. If you’re Iranian American or have family in Iran or Iraq, tell us what you’re feeling and what questions you have about the killing of Suleimani. To be clear, we care about the opinions of all our readers, but for this article, we are focusing on the members of the Iranian diaspora, given how directly affected they are by the geopolitical crisis.

Samantha Melbourneweaver
Samantha Melbourneweaver is the audience engagement director at the Los Angeles Times
