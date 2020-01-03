After killing of Iranian general, California authorities boost security, eye Iranian assets

The escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran has local law enforcement on alert.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that agencies have stepped up patrols at transit hubs and other key potential targets, which is a standard response to terrorist acts and other types of national security threats that may arise. The sources also said they are aware of Iranian officials and assets in the Southern California region and are monitoring them.

But officials emphasized that there are no credible threats locally and they believe any acts would likely occur oversees, said the sources. Another area they are watching is possible cyber attacks, which they believe is more likely to impact California.

“While there is no credible threat to Los Angeles, the LAPD is monitoring the events developing in Iran,” the LAPD said on Twitter. “This Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our vibrant and diverse community, and we ask every Angeleno to say something if you see something.”

The moves come after the U.S. killed Qassem Suleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, who was sometimes described as the second-most powerful official in Iran.

There are currently no direct threats to Southern California, and Los Angeles International Airport has no immediate plans to publicly address the situation in Iran, a spokesman said.

Airport officials work constantly with intelligence agencies to monitor and address any potential threats, public information officer Rob Pedregon said.

“We’re constantly monitoring ... We adjust our protocols constantly. Anything like this is pretty standard for us,” Pedregon said.

Pedregon said that the only influx in questions airport police have received about security has come from media calls.

Los Angeles officials have been modifying their response to world conflicts and terrorist acts as tactics have changed. After 9/11, authorities focused on protecting large-scale targets like LAX, skyscrapers and landmarks. More recently, however, they have been looking more at so-called “soft targets” after attacks in England and France.