Woman injured in an officer-involved shooting in Alhambra

A female suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Alhambra and is expected to survive her injury, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Mission Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, with a non-life-threatening injury,” the department said in a news release.

No officers were reported injured.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call (323) 890-5500.