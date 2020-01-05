Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Woman injured in an officer-involved shooting in Alhambra

By City News Service
Jan. 5, 2020
10:24 AM
Share

A female suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Alhambra and is expected to survive her injury, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Mission Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, with a non-life-threatening injury,” the department said in a news release.

No officers were reported injured.

Advertisement

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau asked anyone with information regarding this incident to call (323) 890-5500.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
City News Service
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement